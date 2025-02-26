Olivia Munn shares she has ‘years to go' in her cancer treatment

Originally appeared on E! Online

Olivia Munn is looking forward to her future.

Nearly one year after sharing her luminal B breast cancer diagnosis, the "Newsroom" alum found a moment to reflect on her health journey.

“I’d like to propose a toast to good health,” Munn said as she took the stage during the TIME Women of the Year gala on Feb. 25. “A toast to healthy days.”

Munn — who shares children Malcolm, 3, and Méi, 5 months, with husband John Mulaney — went on to detail an experience the couple recently had with their youngest child, noting after their daughter was suffering from “discomfort” and stomach pain, the actress’ intuition led her to make a dietary change.

“It’s one of my most proud moments as a mother ever, but I was sitting with her this past Friday giving her a bottle and she just sighed this perfect little baby sigh and her belly was soft and she was smiling and she was healthy, and then I realized that I’d felt pretty good all day too,” Munn noted about switching her baby’s formula. “I have years to go in my cancer treatment, but on that Friday my joints didn’t ache, and I wasn’t too hot or too cold from going into a surgical menopause, and my brain fog had cleared, at least for that day anyway.”

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney have welcomed their second child! The couple took to Instagram Sunday to announce the birth of their daughter, Méi June Mulaney, who was born via surrogate on Sept. 14.

"As I held my daughter, I was so grateful that I was healthy enough to see every minute of it all,” the "Office Christmas Party" star added. “Each day brings with it its own problems, and my hope is that you’ll all be healthy enough to enjoy them.”

Munn shared that she was diagnosed with luminal B breast cancer in March 2024. As a result, the actress underwent a double mastectomy and reconstruction, a hysterectomy to remove her uterus and fallopian tubes and oophorectomy to remove her ovaries.

In October, Munn proudly showed off her surgery scars in a campaign for SKIMS and spoke candidly about embracing her empowering new body.

"In the middle of this latest SKIMS bra campaign shoot, I decided I was done being insecure about my mastectomy scars," Munn wrote on Instagram alongside images of herself posing topless. "Every mark life has left behind on my body is proof of how hard I fought. I hope other women who have been self-conscious about their scars see these photos and feel all the love I'm sending."