Olivia Wilde, Amy Schumer troll Blue Origin launch

Not every star is up to go to space.

Just as the Lauren Sánchez-assembled all-female crew — which included Katy Perry and Gayle King — launched into space on Blue Origin’s NS-31 mission April 14, other celebs shared their less than enthusiastic takes on the historic trip.

Amy Schumer shared a sarcastic video of herself announcing that she had received a last-minute invitation to join the mission.

"Guys, last second they added me to space and I'm going to space," the comedian joked in an April 14 Instagram video while holding up a "Black Panther" toy. "I'm bringing this thing. It has no meaning to me, but it was in my bag and I was on the Subway, and I got the text and they were like, 'Do you want to go to space?' so I'm going to space."

"Thank you to everyone who got me here," Schumer added. "I'll see you guys in space."

Olivia Wilde, meanwhile, criticized the costly endeavor orchestrated by Jeff Bezos' space technology company. The "Don't Worry Darling" director reposted a meme that captioned photos of Perry kissing the ground out of relief after the crew's safe landing, "getting off a commercial flight in 2025" in reference to the numerous plane incidents over the last few months.

WIlde wrote over the meme on her Instagram Stories, "Billion dollars bought some good memes I guess."

Schumer and Wilde weren't the first celebs to speak out against the highly-anticipated Blue Origin mission, however, as Olivia Munn previously made waves when she slammed the "gluttonous" stunt.

"What are they doing?” the "Your Friends & Neighbors" actress said while guest co-hosting "Today With Jenna & Friends" April 3. “I know this probably isn’t the cool thing to say, but there are so many other things that are so important in the world right now.”

"I know this is probably obnoxious,” Munn continued, “but like, it’s so much money to go to space, and there’s a lot of people who can’t even afford eggs."

"The Newsroom" alum went on to question the impact that the Blue Origin mission could actually have on the human race.

“What’s the point? Is it historic that you guys are going on a ride? I think it’s a bit gluttonous,” she said. “Space exploration was to further our knowledge and to help mankind. What are they gonna do up there that has made it better for us down here?”

