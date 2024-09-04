Olympic rugby star Ilona Maher joins ‘Dancing With the Stars' cast

Ilona Maher has already earned an Olympic bronze medal this summer. Now, she's looking to collect the mirror ball.

The U.S. women's rugby star announced on Wednesday that she has joined the cast for Season 33 of "Dancing With the Stars."

"Finally the word is out," she wrote on Instagram. "So excited to join the cast of @dancingwiththestars and be led by my amazing dance partner @alanbersten."

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Maher has been making the rounds since she helped propel Team USA to its first ever rugby sevens medal in Olympic history. She recently starred on her first Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover and also made friends with retired NFL center Jason Kelce.

Now, she will be teaming up with Alan Bersten, who made his "Dancing With the Stars" debut in Season 20 and became a professional partner in Season 25.

Maher won't be the only Olympian in the competition. Team USA gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik, the "Pommel Horse Guy" who rose to fame with two bronze medals at the Paris Games, was named the first member of the cast last month.

Other athletes in the Season 33 competition include former All-Star NBA center Dwight Howard and former New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola.

Here is a full look at the Season 33 cast: