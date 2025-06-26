Orlando Bloom arrives in Italy for Jeff Bezos' wedding amid Katy Perry breakup rumors

Originally published on E! News.

Orlando Bloom is stepping out solo.

After calling it quits with fiancée Katy Perry , the "Lord of the Rings" star touched down in Italy on Thursday to celebrate the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez .

But while Bloom, 48, opted to attend the Amazon founder’s nuptials without a date, he certainly wasn’t alone. In fact, he was greeted by Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian while grabbing a bite to eat alongside Scooter Braun in Venice.

Bloom — dressed casually in black shorts and a tank top — and Braun both rose from the table to greet the Kardashian stars, exchanging hugs and air kisses.

This is not the first time the actor — who shares daughter Daisy, 4, with Perry, as well as son Finn, 13, with ex Miranda Kerr — has also made other public appearances on his own as of late. In fact, when he hit the red carpet for the premiere of his new action comedy "Deep Cover" at the 2025 Tribeca Festival June 10, the "I Kissed a Girl" singer was noticeably absent once again.

Bloom first began dating Perry, 40, in early 2016, and while the two briefly split the following year, they rekindled the relationship just a few months later and went on to get engaged on Valentine’s Day 2019.

However, multiple outlets have reported that tensions between the couple began to emerge in September following the lukewarm reception to Katy’s latest album, "143." Adding to the strain, the launch of her Lifetimes tour in April has seemingly caused the couple to spend more time apart as of late, according to reports.

Notably, Perry took time during a recent performance of her heartbreak anthem "I’m Still Breathing" to share a cryptic message after a fan gave her a pack of Tim Tam biscuits to snack on during the show.

“This song is about a breakup,” she told the audience during her concert in Sydney on June 10, per a clip from the show published by Daily Mail, “and this Tim Tam saved me.”

E! News previously reached out to reps for Perry and Bloom regarding the reports but did not receive a comment.

