"Everything Everywhere, All at Once" was the big winner at the 95th Academy Awards, winning seven awards and sweeping three of the top four acting awards, best director and best picture.

Ke Huy Quan took home the Best Supporting Actor award for his role in the film, becoming only the second Asian man to do so and the first Vietnamese-born person to take home an Oscar. Co-star Jamie Lee Curtis took home the Best Supporting Actress award, 60 years after her mother Janet Leigh was nominated for her supporting acting work in “Psycho.”

The film's star, veteran action star Michelle Yeoh, became the first Asian woman to win for best actress. “For all the little boys and girls who look like me, watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities,” Yeoh said, as she hoisted the statuette.

“And ladies,” the 60-year-old Malaysian-born actor added, “don’t let anybody tell you are ever past your prime.”

In the best actor category, Brendan Fraser completed his Hollywood comeback with a win for his role in "The Whale," capping a storybook awards season with an emotional speech.

Best Picture

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Netflix)

“Avatar: The Way of Water” (20 th Century Studios)

Century Studios) “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)

“Elvis” (Warner Bros.)

Winner: “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

“The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)

“Tár” (Focus Features)

“Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)

“Triangle of Sadness” (Neon)

“Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Best Director

Martin McDonagh (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Winner: Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Steven Spielberg (“The Fabelmans”)

Todd Field (“Tár”)

Ruben Östlund (“Triangle of Sadness”)

Best Actor

Austin Butler (“Elvis”)

Colin Farrell (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Winner: Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”)

Paul Mescal (“Aftersun”)

Bill Nighy (“Living”)

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett (“Tár”)

Ana de Armas (“Blonde”)

Andrea Riseborough (“To Leslie”)

Michelle Williams (“The Fabelmans”)

Winner: Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Brian Tyree Henry (“Causeway”)

Judd Hirsch (“The Fabelmans”)

Barry Keoghan (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Winner: Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)

Hong Chau (“The Whale”)

Kerry Condon (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Winner: Jamie Lee Curtis (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Stephanie Hsu (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Best Original Screenplay

“The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)

Winner: “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

“The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)

“Tár” (Focus Features)

“Triangle of Sadness” (Neon) “An Irish Goodbye” (Floodlight Pictures)

Best Adapted Screenplay

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Netflix)

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix)

“Living” (Sony Pictures Classics)

“Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)

Winner: “Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Best Animated Feature

Winner: “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (Netflix)

“Marcel the Shell With Shoes On” (A24)

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” (DreamWorks Animation)

“The Sea Beast” (Netflix)

“Turning Red” (Pixar)

Production Design

Winner: “All Quiet on the Western Front” (Netflix)

“Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios)

“Babylon” (Paramount Pictures)

“Elvis” (Warner Bros)

“The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)

Cinematography

Winner: “All Quiet on the Western Front” (Netflix)

“Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” (Netflix)

“Elvis” (Warner Bros.)

“Empire of Light” (Searchlight Pictures)

“Tár” (Focus Features)

Costume Design

“Babylon” (Paramount Pictures)

Winner: “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

“Elvis” (Warner Bros)

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” (Focus Features)

Film Editing

“The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)

“Elvis” (Warner Bros.)

Winner: “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount)

Makeup and Hairstyling

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Netflix)

“The Batman” (Warner Bros.)

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

“Elvis” (Warner Bros.)

Winner: “The Whale” (A24)

Sound

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Netflix)

“Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios)

“The Batman” (Warner Bros.)

“Elvis” (Warner Bros.)

Winner: “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)

Visual Effects

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Netflix)

Winner: “Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios)

“The Batman” (Warner Bros.)

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

“Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures) Austin Butler (“Elvis”)

Music (Original Score)

Winner: “All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Babylon”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

Original Song

“Applause” from “Tell It Like a Woman”

“Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick”

“Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Winner: “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR”

“This Is a Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Documentary Feature

“All That Breathes” (HBO Documentary Films)

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” (Neon)

“Fire of Love” (National Geographic Documentary Films/Neon)

“A House Made of Splinters”

Winner: “Navalny” (CNN/Warner Bros.)

Best International Film

Winner: “All Quiet on the Western Front” (Germany)

“Argentina, 1985” (Argentina)

“Close” (Belgium)

“EO” (Poland)

“The Quiet Girl” (Ireland)

Best Animated Short Film

Winner: “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse” (Apple TV+)

“The Flying Sailor”

“Ice Merchants”

“My Year of Dicks”

“An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It”

Documentary Short Subject

Winner: “The Elephant Whisperers” (Netflix)

“Haulout”

“How Do You Measure a Year?” (Jay Rosenblatt Films)

“The Martha Mitchell Effect” (Netflix)

“Stranger at the Gate”

Live Action Short