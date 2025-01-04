Music & Musicians

Ozzy Osbourne once drank 28 gallons of alcohol to get through holidays

Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne, who has been open about his struggles with addiction and sobriety, recalled one year where he drank 28 gallons of alcohol “before it was Christmas f--king Eve.”

By Bentley Maddox | The Associated Press

FILE - Ozzy Osbourne
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Ozzy Osbourne is no ordinary man when it comes to the holidays.

The 76-year-old — who has been open about his struggle with alcohol and drug addiction throughout his life — recently revealed a very specific way he once got through the Christmas season, a time of year he said “gets right up my a--hole.”

“When I used to do booze and get f--ked up,” he told The Sun in an interview published Dec. 31, “I bought a barrel with 28 gallons of booze for me. I drunk it before it was Christmas f--king Eve.”

The Black Sabbath frontman — who shares kids Aimee, 41, Kelly, 40, and Jack, 39, with wife Sharon Osbourne, 72 — added, “I f--king hate Christmas.”

While his holiday drinking habits are a thing of the past, Ozzy Osbourne recently admitted to partaking in other substances, noting in September that he’s “not completely sober.”

"I use a bit of marijuana from time to time," he said on an episode of his "The Madhouse Chronicles" podcast. "I'm lucky my wife kicked my butt, obviously. She would f--king make life so difficult. Like with marijuana, she'll f--kin' find it and get rid of it."

But weed isn’t the only drug Ozzy was willing to discuss, saying a recent visit to the doctor’s office provided him with a new vice.

"I went to a doctor recently and started to have this ketamine,” he continued. “He put a tiny bit in me, but that was enough to spark me. That thing came back and weighted my brain."

And just as the "Osbournes" star — who revealed in 2020 he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease — is not afraid to openly discuss his ongoing journey with sobriety, he has been just as candid on what contributed to his struggle with addiction.

"I’ve always been self-medicating because I’ve never liked the way I felt," he told Variety in 2021. "I’ve had great success in my life, but I’ve never felt great about myself. And so, from a very early age, I used to sniff fumes, all kinds of things, anything to get me out of my head."

Later, he added, "I should have been dead 1,000 times."

