This article originally appeared on E! Online.

Life is about to get simple again.

More than two decades after taking reality TV by storm on "The Simple Life," Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie are reuniting for a new Peacock reality series.

"New Era," Hilton and Richie wrote in a joint Instagram post with Peacock May 13. "Same Besties. Coming soon to Peacock."

Hilton and Richie can be heard singing — referencing a popular gag from their mid-aughts show — through a static television in the accompanying video. As for what to expect from the series? Well, fans will be sliving to find out.

In the 17 years since "The Simple Life" ended in 2007, the pair have reached major milestones in their lives. Richie, who shares Harlow, 16, and Sparrow, 14, with husband Joel Madden, has gone on to start her House of Harlow fashion brand and act in projects like "Great News" and the new "Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead."

Hilton, meanwhile, launched a successful career as a DJ as well as several reality shows and recently expanded her family, welcoming son Phoenix, 16 months, and London, 7 months, with husband Carter Reum. As such, the friends may be swapping out the odd jobs from the original show for a concept that focuses on their new eras as multiple outlets have reported.

The exciting confirmation comes after weeks of rumors that Hilton, 43, and Richie, 42, would be reviving their reality roots. In fact, Hilton and Richie fueled speculation late last week, when both women shared a collage of photos from the early aughts.

Under the May 9 photo, Hilton and Richie referred to their nicknames for each other, writing, "From Day 1: Sill and Bill."

And over the years, the duo have shared their fondness for the show, with them recently marking 20 years since "The Simple Life's" debut.

"Happy 20th anniversary to show that started it all, The Simple Life!" Paris wrote in a December Instagram post. "Filming this series with @NicoleRichie was one of the most special, hilarious and iconic times in my life. I'm so lucky to have these amazing memories!!"

As for Richie, she once again showcased their iconic singing voices alongside a sweet message to her longtime friend.

"20 years ago, not only did we become television stars — we became song writers," Richie wrote in a December post. "Happy Anniversary Sill."