Post Malone's ex-fiancée requests full physical custody of daughter

Post Malone’s ex is taking him to court.

The “I Had Some Help” singer’s former fiancée Hee Sung “Jamie” Park filed a petition for full physical custody of their 2-year-old daughter, according to legal documents obtained by E! News.

Park also requested that she and Malone (real name Austin Richard Post) share joint legal custody of the toddler — who is simply referred to by the initials “DDP” in the docs — and that he be given visitation rights, per the April 16 filing.

E! News has reached out to both parties for comment but has not heard back.

While Malone, 29, has opted to keep his family life out of the public eye over the years, he did confirm he was expecting his first baby in May 2022.

“I'm excited for this next chapter in my life, I'm the happiest I've ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad,” he told E! News at the time. “Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day.”

One month later, he confirmed the arrival of his baby girl in an interview with Howard Stern, where he explained that he “kissed” his “daughter” on the way to the studio. During the sitdown, he also revealed that he and Park had gotten engaged, though he did not share her identity at the time.

However, rumors emerged earlier this year that the two had parted ways when Malone stepped out with a woman named Christy Lee, according to People. In fact, a video posted on TikTok in March showed the two sitting side by side at a bar, with Lee clutching Malone’s arm while he rested his in her lap.

As for fatherhood, Malone previously said being a parent “really put a lot into perspective.”

“It’s really slowed me down a lot, party-wise, going out and being crazy,” he said in a 2023 Apple Music interview. “I never really got time or really had the bandwidth to experience the journey to its fullest. So I guess that's what I'm trying to do now.”

While Malone has yet to publicly address his ex’s court filing, he will be back on the mic this weekend for the second weekend of Coachella 2025. Keep reading to see all the stars attending the music festival this year…

