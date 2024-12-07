Prince Louis pens handwritten thank-you note to his grandparents at Christmas Service

Prince Louis had a sweet message for his family during this holiday season.

On Friday, Dec. 6, Louis joined his older siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, along with their parents, William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales at the annual “Together at Christmas” service at Westminster Abbey in London.

At the festive event, Louis toted a special message dedicated to two special people in his life. The young royal penned a short message to his grandparents on a red piece of paper, writing, “Thank you Granny and Grandpa because they have played games with me.”

The message was ultimately placed, among dozens of others, on the “Kindness Tree” set up outside of Westminster Abbey.

This year’s “Together at Christmas” service marked the former Kate Middleton’s fourth time hosting the annual event, in addition to the family’s first public appearance together since Kate announced that she had completed her chemotherapy treatment in September.

Kate led the service, which was supported by The Royal Foundation, and gave rare remarks about the challenges that she and her family have faced this year amid her health struggles.

In a video shared by Channel 5 News on X, Kate was seen talking to singer Paloma Faith, who asked the princess how she was doing.

Kate described her year as “the unplanned,” before adding, “But I know I’m not alone. So many people have faced their own challenges this year.”

After initially undergoing a “planned abdominal surgery” in January, Kate announced in a video statement in March that she had been diagnosed with cancer and was in the “early stages” of preventive chemotherapy.

After Kate shared in a statement on X in September that she had completed her chemotherapy, she shared her gratitude for the support she’s received while also expressing how “incredibly tough” the year was for her family.

Prince William expressed a similar sentiment in November, explaining that 2024 had “probably been the hardest year in my life,” according to Sky News.

Ahead of the Christmas service, Kate wrote a poignant letter to guests attending the event that reflected on the difficulties of the last year and the importance of coming together.

“Love is the light that can shine bright, even in our darkest times,” she wrote in part. “We all have something we can offer one another. Gentle words or a receptive ear, an arm around an exhausted shoulder, or silently being by someone’s side.”

