Questlove readies new documentary spotlighting ‘Saturday Night Live' music performances

Who works harder than Questlove? The Academy Award winner has teamed up with Emmy winner Oz Rodriguez and NBC for a new film, “Ladies & Gentlemen… 50 Years of SNL Music,” celebrating 50 years of the program and spotlighting its memorable live music performances.

The three-hour special will feature sketches, performances and over 50 interview subjects, including Bad Bunny, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Mick Jagger, Dua Lipa, Darryl DMC McDaniels, Tom Morello, Kacey Musgraves, Olivia Rodrigo, Paul Simon, Chris Stapleton and Justin Timberlake.

“Everyone knows the most famous ‘SNL’ appearances, whether it’s Elvis Costello, Prince or the Beastie Boys, but they’re the tip of a huge iceberg,” Questlove wrote in a statement. “The process of going back through the incredible archival footage was like being in a time machine, DeLorean or other. I’m so happy I went on the trip and now get to share it with everyone.”

Last week it was announced that Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson's latest documentary, “SLY LIVES! (aka The Burden of Black Genius),” which examines the legacy of Sly & The Family Stone, will be featured at next year’s Sundance Film Festival.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

His directorial debut, “Summer of Soul," a documentary spotlighting the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, earned him an Oscar. The leader of The Roots who appears on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” also published in 2024 the book "Hip-Hop Is History."

“Ladies & Gentlemen … 50 Years of SNL Music,” will broadcast live on NBC Jan. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. It will become available to stream on Peacock the next day.

Adam Sandler has returned to Studio 8H! The actor made a surprise appearance during the Dec. 14 episode of “Saturday Night Live,” which was hosted by his longtime friend and comedian Chris Rock for the fourth time with musical guest Gracie Abrams.