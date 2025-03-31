Rapper Young Scooter dies at 39 on his birthday

Originally appeared on E! Online.

The hip-hop community is mourning a tragic loss.

Atlanta rapper Young Scooter, who was signed to Future and Waka Flocka Flame's record labels, died March 28 on his 39th birthday.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the rapper's identity and death to multiple outlets, who reported the hip-hop star died at Atlanta's Grady Marcus Trauma Center. The cause of death of Young Scooter — real name Kenneth Edward Bailey — remains undetermined, pending an autopsy.

Atlanta Police Department Lt. Andrew Smith, a homicide commander, said at a press conference that day that the 39-year-old, who was not identified by name, died after suffering a leg injury while fleeing police who had responded to a call about a dispute involving a weapon.

"It was advised in the call remarks that shots were fired and a female was dragged back into the location," he said. "Once officers arrived, they knocked on the door. A male opened the door and immediately shut the door on the officers."

Smith said the police then established a perimeter, during which two men fled out of the back of the house. One later returned inside, while the other jumped two fences as he was fleeing.

"When officers located him on the other side of the fence, he appeared to have suffered an injury to his leg. Officers rendered aid, and he was transported to Gray Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased," he said, adding, "The injury that was sustained was not via the officers on the scene. It was while the male was fleeing."

Smith said it appeared the man sustained "some type of fracture or injuries to the leg," which was bleeding. He also said no shots were fired during the incident, which remains under investigation, and that officers were not able to locate a woman as described in the 911 call.

Young Scooter — a father of five, per the Shade Room — had hours before his death reposted on his Instagram Stories scores of birthday messages from loved ones, colleagues and fans. Following his passing, his son Kenneth Bailey Jr., shared a tribute on social media.

"Damn my best friend gone," he wrote on his Instagram Stories. "Happy Birthday too. I know exactly what to do fasho tho you know I got my sisters and brothers."