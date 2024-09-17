REO Speedwagon to retire from touring due to ‘irreconcilable differences'

The wheels have fallen off for REO Speedwagon.

The Grammy-nominated band announced on social media that it will retire from touring in 2025 due to irreconcilable differences between singer Kevin Cronin and bassist Bruce Hall.

"So, it is with great sadness that we announce REO Speedwagon will cease touring effective January 1, 2025," the band said in a statement posted Monday.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The band - which currently also includes guitarist Dave Amato, keyboardist Neal Doughty and drummer Bryan Hitt - formed in 1967 and produced hits like "Can't Fight This Feeling" and "Can't Stop Loving You."

The group recently completed a summer tour with the band Train.

Hall underwent back surgery in November and had been replaced for recent performances by Matt Bissonette.

"Bruce has intended to be Back On the Road Again by now," the band's post read. "If it were up to just him, he’d be back on tour… but it's not up to just him. The consensus opinion was that he had not recovered sufficiently to be able to perform at the level the fans have come to expect. Bruce respected that opinion and is grateful that Matt has been around to keep the Wagon rolling through the summer tour."

The post went on to say that both Hall and Cronin had no intention of leaving the band.

"Due to this complex situation, irreconcilable differences arose between Bruce and Kevin," the band wrote.

In closing, the post read: "Neal, Kevin, and Bruce thank their fans for all their years of loyal support and for giving back to the band such wonderful memories that will remain with each of them forever."

Hall made his own Facebook post shortly after.

"Never ever thought it would end like this and I'm heartbroken," he wrote. "Please know Neal and I did everything in our power to try and keep the Wagon rolling. I am so appreciative of ALL the amazing love & support. You guys have been very vocal and clear in your wishes for me to return to the stage. Trust me...that's all I wanted too. We all deserved a farewell tour.

"For the record, I wanted REO Speedwagon to continue to tour with the lineup of Kevin, myself, Dave, Bryan and Derek. Just as it was prior to my necessary, planned and successful back surgery."

The band has 19 remaining concerts scheduled through Nov. 23, starting with a performance at Agua Caliente Casino in California on Sept. 27.