reality tv

‘RHOSLC' alum Jen Shah gets prison sentence reduced in fraud case

More than a year after beginning her six-and-a-half year prison sentence, "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Jen Shah’s sentence has been reduced.

By Will Reid | E! News

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Originally appeared on E! Online

Jen Shah just got some Shah-mazing news.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" alum’s prison sentence, stemming from her conviction on a charge of conspiring to commit wire fraud, has been reduced for the second time, according to inmate records viewed by E! News.

The reality star initially reported to Bryan Federal Prison Camp in Texas to begin her six-and-a-half year sentence in February 2023, but just one month later, her punishment was slashed by one year. Now, a further eight months have been taken off the 51-year-old’s sentence, bringing her expected release date up to Dec. 19, 2027.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

E! News has reached out to Shah’s rep and Bryan Federal Prison Camp for comment but has not heard back.

Shah was arrested in March 2021 — as chronicled on an explosive season two episode of "RHOSLC" — in connection to an alleged telemarketing scheme targeting senior citizens. She initially maintained her innocence, but eventually entered a guilty plea in July 2022, just one week before her case was set to go to trial.

At the time, she told the judge in her case she “knew it was wrong, many people were harmed and I’m so sorry.” 

Entertainment News

Music & Musicians 2 hours ago

Coldplay tickets for 2025 U.S. tour dates go on sale Friday

Music & Musicians 12 hours ago

How Ethel Kennedy inspired Taylor Swift's song ‘Starlight'

Despite residing behind bars for over a year — not to mention becoming friends with fellow inmate Elizabeth Holmes along the way — the Bravolebrity has managed to weigh in on "RHOSLC’s" on-screen drama.

After the season four finale aired in January, during which her co-star Heather Gay accused Shah of causing her mysterious black eye the season prior, a written message attributed to Shah was posted on her Instagram Story.

“BRAVO, if I punched Heather in her eye, you guys would have footage to prove it,” she said. “It's clear the show can't live without me since I was brought up at the beginning, middle and end of season 4.”

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

reality tv
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us