Ryan Reynolds seemingly alludes to Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni dispute on ‘SNL 50'

The "Deadpool" actor appeared alongside his wife on the red carpet ahead of the anniversary special Sunday night.

By NBC Staff

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively at "SNL50: The Anniversary Special"
John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images

"Deadpool" star Ryan Reynolds seemingly alluded to the lawsuits between his wife, Blake Lively, and her "It Ends With Us" co-star Justin Baldoni during the "SNL 50: The Anniversary Celebration" on Sunday.

During a segment where alums Tina Fey and Amy Poehler took questions from the star-studded Studio 8H audience, Reynolds was called on by the former Weekend Update co-anchors.

"How's it going?" Poehler asked.

"Great... why, what have you heard?" Reynolds joked.

"My question is, you know, the material they make the coneheads with, are those edible?" Reynolds went on to ask.

"No, based on them being made in 1975, I'd assume that they are highly toxic," Fey jokingly responded.

Lively and Baldoni have become embroiled in a slew of lawsuits that surround the filming of their film, "It Ends With Us."

The legal battle began when Lively brought a sexual harassment lawsuit against Baldoni, who also directed the film, in Dec. 2024. Baldoni responded by filing his own lawsuit for defamation against his costar.

The lawsuits are currently scheduled to begin trial in March 2026.

