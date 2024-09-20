Celebrity News

Sabrina Carpenter will star in her own ‘nonsense' Christmas special for Netflix

The "Espresso" singer will star in "A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter," a holiday variety music special on Netflix.

Sabrina Carpenter's hit single "Espresso" may have been one of the songs of the summer, but now she's got the holidays in mind.

Carpenter will star in “A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter,” a holiday variety music special that will premiere Dec. 6 on Netflix, the streaming service announced Sept. 19.

Netflix posted a teaser video on social media that showed Carpenter dressed in a sparkly red bodysuit and knee-high black boots with white cuffs.

“Expecting someone else?" Carpenter slyly asks after the camera pans up from her boots to her face.

“This is really gonna jingle your bells. 'A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter' — her first-ever holiday special — features unexpected duets and comedic guests you will not want to miss!” Netflix captioned the clip.

Here's everything to know about “A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter."

What is 'A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter'?

“A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter" is a holiday variety music special starring singer Sabrina Carpenter that will air later this year on Netflix.

The special, which the streaming service announced Sept. 19, will feature Carpenter singing songs from her 2023 holiday-themed EP "Fruitcake" as well as other "chart-topping holiday covers."

The special will also feature comedic guests and unexpected duets, Netflix said.

Carpenter is one of the special’s producers.

What has Carpenter said about the special?

“The holidays have always been so special to me,” Carpenter said in a statement.

“I am excited to bring my take to a classic holiday variety show — infusing my love of music and comedy to make something that is uniquely me.”

When and where will it air?

“A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter” will stream exclusively on Netflix on Dec. 6 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

