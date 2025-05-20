Savannah Guthrie shares the reason her son doesn't want her at his school party

Savannah Guthrie’s 8-year-old son is full-fledged “embarrassed” of his mom.

“My kids are so embarrassed of me right now, and do you know what I tell them? ‘Loud moms build character,’” Savannah said during TODAY with Jenna & Friends on May 20.

Savannah and her husband, Mike Feldman, share 10-year-old daughter Vale and 8-year-old son Charley.

TODAY co-host Jenna Bush Hager felt Savannah’s confusion with her children, Mila, 12, and Poppy, 9 and son Hal, 5, with husband Henry Hager.

“Now, when I’m listening to music, they turn it down when they get out of the car,” said Jenna. “I’m like, ‘Why are you embarrassed of me singing along to Gracie Abrams?’” while mimicking her children’s “shushing” motion.

Savannah concluded, “Everything we do humiliates them.”

The mother of two shared that Charley had requested more independence from his mom by disinviting her to a school event.

“My little boy — he’s 8 — they’re having ‘May Day’ at school, which is a little event and there’s an afterparty in their second-grade homeroom,” said Savannah. “He literally said to me this morning, ‘Mommy, I want you to come to May Day, but I do not want you to come to the afterparty.’”

Savannah continued, “I said, ‘Why?’ and he was like, ‘It’s gotten around that some people know you work on the news and it’s weird and it’s embarrassing’ ... He’s like, ‘We don’t need that. We don’t need that attention so, you’re not invited to the afterparty.’”

When Savannah said she pointed out to her son, “But I’m bringing the juice boxes!” she said Charley replied, “Could you just drop off the juice boxes?” so she agreed to give him space.

In 2023, Jenna teased that embarrassing her children “is one of the best joys of parenthood,” particularly while driving her eldest child, Mila, to school. Jenna said she would blast “the clean version” of Cardi B music as her daughter cringed.

When Jenna dared Savannah to walk into Charley’s afterparty and start singing, Savannah responded, “He’ll die — I know.”

