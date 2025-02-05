Seal sings ‘Kiss from a Rose' as, well, a seal in trippy Super Bowl ad

Seal, known for hit songs like "Kiss from a Rose" and "Crazy," is bringing new meaning to his name this year in a Mountain Dew Super Bowl ad, revealed exclusively on TODAY Feb. 5.

The "Kiss from a Lime" campaign ad begins with Mountain Dew's Mountain Dude, who is known for his tall build, long hair, giant lime green jacket and sunglasses.

The Mountain Dude slides across the table of Becky G's kitchen, offering her a bottle of Mountain Dew Baja Blast, which features a tropical lime flavor. She accepts the bottle and takes a sip. This action immediately sends her through a portal of some sort, landing her in a boat (with the Mountain Dude) floating in the waters of "Baja Beach."

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The Mountain Dude, Becky G and her crew stare out at a rock covered in singing seals performing an alternate rendition of Seal's "Kiss from a Rose."

Instead of the song's original lyrics, which begins with "ba-ya-ya, ba-da-da-da-da-da, ba-ya-ya," the seals sing "baja, baja, baja, baja."

But there's one seal that stands out among the rest.

The seal on the top of the rock lifts his head up to sing the main melody of the song, and it's revealed that Seal's face has been edited onto the body of a seal.

Confused? Well, it seems Seal, the artist, has transformed himself into the actual animal for this ad.

Seal as a seal in a new Mountain Dew Super Bowl ad. (Mountain Dew)

Putting his face on an animal isn't the only thing Seal has changed for this ad: He altered the lyrics to "Kiss from a Rose" as well.

The new lyrics replace romantic themes with Mountain Dew-inspired words.

"Baby, I compare it to a kiss from a lime, on the bay," Seal sings.

He then addresses the oddity of him being an actual seal in the ad.

"Ooh, the more I think of it, it's strange I'm a seal, yeah," Seal, 61, sings.

"My flippers can't hold Mountain Dew, what a shame," the four-time Grammy winner continues as a bottle of Mountain Dew slips through his flippers.

The camera then zooms out and two orcas are seen jumping up from behind the rock, making giant splashes in the water as a volcano erupts in the background.

Seal as himself in the Mountain Dew Super Bowl ad. (Mountain Dew)

The commercial closes with a shot of the boat, where Seal (now in human form once more) is relaxing cross-legged in the back behind Becky G and her friends, a Mountain Dew in hand.

"Good-looking seal," he says.

The ad, which was directed by "Jojo Rabbit" director Taika Waititi, will air during the second quarter of the Super Bowl on Feb. 9.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: