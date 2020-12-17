See Justin Timberlake's Return to Acting in Emotional ‘Palmer' Trailer

Justin Timberlake can't stop the feeling he has about his new movie "Palmer."

The 39-year-old singer shared the trailer for the upcoming film on Thursday, Dec. 17. "First look at #PALMER directed by Fisher Stevens (script by Cheryl Guerriero)," he tweeted. "This story is really important to me and I'm proud to be part of it. Coming to @AppleTV JAN 29."

In the movie, Timberlake plays Eddie Palmer, a former high school football player who returns home after spending 12 years in prison. He begins looking after a boy named Sam, who was abandoned by his mother and faces bullying from his peers. As Eddie forms a bond and family with Sam, he discovers a new sense of purpose. However, his past and judgment from people in the town threaten to ruin it all.

The movie also features Ryder Allen, Juno Temple, June Squibb and Alisha Wainwright. Timberlake and Wainwright made headlines last year after the Grammy winner was photographed holding hands with the actress and she was pictured with her hand on his knee.

Timberlake, who is married to Jessica Biel, later addressed the incident in a statement on Instagram. While he admitted he "displayed a strong lapse in judgment," he also made it clear "nothing happened" between him and his co-star.

"I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son," he wrote in part of the statement, referencing his 5-year-old son Silas. "I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that."

Just a few weeks later, a source told E! News Timberlake and Biel were "moving on" from the drama and "putting what happened behind them."

"Justin has spent a lot of time apologizing and acknowledging Jessica's feelings," the insider said. "He feels terrible and wishes he could take back the public humiliation and embarrassment he caused. He loves Jessica and being married to her. He will learn from what happened and not let it happen again. Jessica is putting it all aside and focusing on their future together as a family."

Since then, the couple has celebrated several major milestones. They marked eight years of marriage in October. And in July, reports spread that they'd welcomed a second child. Although, the duo has yet to comment on the news.

This isn't Timberlake's first film.

The former *NSYNC member has also done voiceover work for the movie "Trolls" and acted in classics like "The Social Network" and "Friends With Benefits."