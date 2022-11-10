CMA Awards

Kelsea Ballerini and MacKenzie Porter Rock Same Blue Balenciaga Dress at 2022 CMA Awards

Kelsea Ballerini and MacKenzie Porter added their own personal touches to the same Balenciaga dress at 2022 CMA Awards.

By Angie Orellana Hernandez

Kelsea Ballerini and MacKenzie Porter proved that two great minds think alike.

The county music stars attended the 2022 Country Music Association Awards red carpet wearing the same crystal blue dress, though each women added their own twist on the look.

Ballerini accessorized the floor-length, open-back Balenciaga gown with gloves—which was how Kim Kardashian wore the dress at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar party in March—and paired the ensemble with blue-tipped heels. Porter opted for a glove-free look, showing off a blue manicure look with rings and turquoise earrings.

Kelsea Ballerini, left, and MacKenzie Porter, right, arrive at the CMA Awards 2022.

Both women kept their hair down, except Porter had her blonde locks in waves while Ballerini donned a sleek, straight look.

Each look was award-winning on its own, though Ballerini was also up for an actual CMA prize herself after being nominated for Single of the Year for her hit "half of my hometown," featuring Kenny Chesney. However, the award went to Cody Johnson's "'Til You Can't."

Besides an award nomination, Ballerini took to the stage at the award ceremony along with Kelly Clarkson and Carly Pearce. The trio performed their song "You're Drunk, Go Home," which was featured on Ballerini's fourth studio album, Subject to Change.

However, Ballerini previously told E! News at the 2022 CMT Music Awards in April why performing onstage is more nerve-wracking than being a host.

"What I'm supposed to be good at is singing, so I have a lot more pressure on myself to perform well because that's my job. And I'm like, ‘If I mess up reading a prompter, that's not what I'm great at, so that's okay,'" she said. "So, I feel a little bit less pressure with the talking part. It's the singing part that I'm like, ‘If I mess that up, then I'm firing myself.'"

