Movies and Entertainment

See the Action-Packed First Teaser For Hulu's ‘Pam & Tommy'

Get your first look at the highly-anticipated series, starring Lily James, Sebastian Stan, Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman and more of your favorite stars

By Cydney Contreras

Lily James as Pamela Anderson in "Pam & Tommy."
Hulu

Do you hear that noise? It's the sound of applause.

Hulu released the first look at the highly-anticipated series "Pam & Tommy" on Wednesday and it's safe to say the show is going to be a hit.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The two-minute teaser starts off with Seth Rogen and Nick Offerman in full '90s regalia as they watch the sex tape that was stolen from Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. Then, there's a flicker of scenes that show Pam and Tommy, respectively played by Lily James and Sebastian Stan, in all their glory, with the couple happily frolicking in the ocean one moment and having raucous sex in another.

And then, just as suddenly, Pam and Tommy are dealing with the fallout of their sex tape being leaked just as the trailer ends, leaving fans on the edge of their seats.

The limited series has been in the works since December 2020, with the cast setting off a frenzy when they were photographed filming as the iconic couple. Even Rogen was impressed by the appearance of the lead actors, writing on Twitter, "My co-stars, Sebastian and Lily, are a lot cooler than I am."

All the Incredible Photos From Hulu's "Pam & Tommy"

While the "Pineapple Express" actor's costume isn't quite as sexy, he still deserves praise, seeing as his production company, Point Grey, made the show in collaboration with Annapurna.

Entertainment News

Natalie Morales 1 hour ago

Natalie Morales Signs Off From TODAY With a Heartfelt Farewell Note

John Krasinski 10 hours ago

John Krasinski Put His Foot Down Over This Surprising ‘Office' Storyline

To see the fruits of the cast and crew's labor, tune in to Hulu on February 2, 2022.

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

Movies and Entertainment
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us