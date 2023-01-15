Selena Gomez is still not letting her critics get her down.

The "Only Murders in the Building" star, a longtime advocate for body positivity, drew several body-shaming comments on social media after she walked the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes on Jan. 10. Gomez, 30, later appeared on Instagram Live with her award show date, her little sister Gracie Elliot Teefey, 9, and spoke about gaining weight.

"I'm a little bit big right now because I enjoyed myself during the holidays," she said, as seen in a video reshared on TikTok, before asking her sibling, "Right?"

Teefey replied, "Yeah," after which Gomez began laughing.

The pop star spoke while dressed in her Golden Globes attire—a strapless, plum velvet Valentino Fall 2022 Haute Couture gown with puff sleeves and a long train. At the award show, Gomez was nominated for her first Golden Globe, for best performance by an actress in a television series, comedy or musical for her role of Mabel Mora in Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building."

The star has spoken out against body-shamers before. In April 2022, she opened up again about being judged over her appearance.

"So I be trying to stay skinny, but I went to Jack in the Box and I got four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings and a spicy chicken sandwich," she said on TikTok. "But honestly, I don't care about my weight because people bitch about it anyway: 'You're too small.' 'You're too big.' 'That doesn't fit.' 'Meh meh meh meh.'"

To her critics, she said, "B**ch, I am perfect the way I am. Moral of the story? Bye."