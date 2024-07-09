The new “Shrek 5” movie will be released on July 1, 2026 -- 25 years after Shrek first took the world by storm, DreamWorks Animation announced Tuesday.

“Shrek 5” will star Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz, who will be reprising their roles as Shrek, Donkey, and Fiona, respectively.

Walt Dohrn, who previously worked on the second, third and fourth Shrek franchise films, will direct its fifth installment alongside Brad Ableson, an animator behind “Minions: The Rise of Gru” and “The Simpsons.”

The Shrek franchise, which debuted in 2001, is based on the book by William Steig.

The franchise has held a strong cultural presence ever since. “Shrek 1” won the first Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

“Shrek 5” will join four previous franchise films grossing a combined over $2.9 billion worldwide.

The movies have also been turned into a Tony-nominated Broadway musical, while also inspiring attractions across Universal amusement parks.