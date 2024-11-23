Celebrity News

Singer Khalid comes out as gay after he was outed

In a post on Friday, the "Location" singer shared a rainbow emoji followed by “there yall go. next topic please lol.”

By Minyvonne Burke | NBC News

Khalid
Getty

Singer Khalid came out as gay in a series of posts on X after he said he was outed by someone else.

In a post on Friday, the Location singer shared a rainbow emoji followed by "there yall go. next topic please lol."

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Someone responded saying, "Wait hope Mr Khalid isn’t GEHHH!." To which he replied: "I am! And that’s okay."

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The singer, whose full name is Khalid Donnel Robinson, opened up about his sexuality after someone outed him, he explained in another post on X.

"Let’s get this straight (lmao) I am not ashamed of my sexuality! In reality it ain’t nobodies business! But I am okay with me love yall," he wrote.

NBC News reached out to a rep for Khalid for further comment.

Entertainment News

Celebrity News 17 hours ago

Paris Hilton reveals she's never had botox or any cosmetic surgery: ‘I'm all natural'

Celebrity babies 18 hours ago

How Kylie Kelce hinted at baby no. 4 months before pregnancy reveal

The Grammy-nominated singer, 26, released his third studio album "Sincere" in August.

This article first appeared on NBCNews.com. Read more from NBC News here:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Celebrity News
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us