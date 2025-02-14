Saturday Night Live

Who is performing at ‘SNL50: The Homecoming Concert'?

More like, who isn't performing?

By Georgina DiNardo | TODAY

To celebrate its 50th season, "SNL" has prepared a special homecoming concert jam-packed with more musical guests than you can count.

Saturday Night Live” has come a long way since its debut in October 1975 as a rag-tag sketch show trying to make a name for itself amid the political chaos of a presidential resignation and the end of the Vietnam war.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

In the 50 years since "Saturday Night Live's" inception, countless sketches have become common slang, cast members have become mainstream celebrities and the show, a weekly staple for many.

Read on to see who is set to perform at "SNL50: The Homecoming Concert," airing on Peacock at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Feb. 14. Peacock is owned by TODAY.com’s parent company, NBCUniversal.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

What, exactly, is ‘SNL50: The Homecoming Concert’?

It's a live concert aimed at honoring 50 years of musical and comedy performances on "SNL." It will showcase "legendary 'Saturday Night Live' hall-of-famers and surprise special guests," according to a Peacock press release.

It's produced by Lorne Michaels and Mark Ronson.

While it will be live on Peacock on Feb. 14, it will also screen in certain IMAX theaters.

Saturday Night Live 1 hour ago

Find out who won TODAY's ‘SNL' best sketch bracket

Saturday Night Live 23 hours ago

10 times ‘SNL' stars memorably broke character and caused even more laughter

Saturday Night Live Jan 15

SNL50: How to watch the ‘Saturday Night Live' 50th anniversary special

Who will be performing?

  • Arcade Fire
  • Backstreet Boys
  • Bad Bunny
  • Bonnie Raitt
  • Brandi Carlile
  • Brittany Howard
  • Cher
  • Chris Martin
  • Dave Grohl
  • David Byrne
  • DEVO
  • Eddie Vedder
  • Jack White
  • Jelly Roll
  • Lady Gaga
  • Miley Cyrus
  • Ms. Lauryn Hill
  • Mumford & Sons
  • Post Malone
  • Preservation Hall Jazz Band
  • Robyn
  • Snoop Dogg
  • St. Vincent
  • The B-52s
  • The Roots
  • Wyclef Jean

More special guests will also be involved but have yet to be announced.

This article originally appeared on TODAY.com. Read more from TODAY:

Copyright Today Digital Originals

This article tagged under:

Saturday Night Live
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us