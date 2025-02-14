Saturday Night Live

Find out who won TODAY's ‘SNL' best sketch bracket

"SNL" sketches have kept us laughing for half a century, but which is no. 1?

By TODAY

For the past 50 years, "Saturday Night Live," has aired thousands of sketches, but which is considered the best of all time?

Some became classics that all generations have enjoyed, and others have turned into movie franchises. Either way, they have made their mark in "SNL" and pop culture history.

But which should be No. 1?

The finals came down to the legendary sketch More Cowbell and the classic Celebrity Jeopardy. Both, in fact, feature funny man Will Ferrell!

You’ve been voting all week and the best "SNL" sketch is:

"Celebrity Jeopardy"

SNL
Will Ferrell as Alex Trebek, Darrell Hammond as Sean Connery, Taran Killam as Christoph Waltz, Jim Carrey as Matthew McConaughey and Norm Macdonald as Burt Reynolds during the "Celebrity Jeopardy" skit on Feb. 15, 2015. (Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Thanks for voting and stay tuned for more TODAY brackets! 

This article originally appeared on TODAY.com. Read more from TODAY:

Copyright Today Digital Originals

