Snoop Dogg reveals $1 million wedding gift he gave daughter Cori

Snoop Dogg is sparing no expense when it comes to planning his only daughter's wedding.

In fact, the rapper revealed the most over-the-top gift he's ever given his youngest child, Cori Broadus, in honor of her upcoming nuptials to fiancé Wayne Duece.

"It's the truth, but the only thing about this gift is she never got to open it, or she hasn't opened it yet," "The Voice" coach shared during a Dec. 2 appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show." "It was a million dollars for her wedding."

Snoop jokingly added to host Jennifer Hudson, "But, Jen, I told her if it was me, my wedding would have been $100 and $900 would have gone in my pocket."

Of course, Cori's ceremony was temporarily postponed after she suffered a stroke earlier this year. But Cori and Wayne's wedding planning journey — and all the relationship hiccups that came with it — will be documented on their new E! special "Snoop's Fatherhood: Cori and Wayne's Story."

And while the trailer teased trouble in paradise for the young couple, Snoop has never doubted Wayne is the only man for his daughter.

"I know he's the one," the "Drop It Like It's Hot" musician gushed. "As a father, you know. I'm gonna speak for him because, as a father, one thing you know is when it's your baby girl, you ain't gonna hand her off to nobody who ain't gonna handle her with care."

In fact, the 53-year-old joked he often has Wayne's back over Cori's when the two are having trouble working through their issues.

"He's always in the right," Snoop noted. "If anything, I gotta talk to her about, 'Hey, let off of him a little bit. Back up!'"

As for what it was like growing up with a hip hop icon as your dad, Cori revealed Snoop's surprisingly down-to-earth parenting style.

"I think the best thing is he's just so supportive," she gushed during their joint TV appearance. "Sometimes I'm like, 'Wait, this is my dad?' He's such this legend, but he's always there for me and shows me everything that I need to know in life."

Get a behind-the-scenes look at Cori's journey when "Snoop's Fatherhood: Cori & Wayne's Story" premieres Thursday, Dec. 5, at 10 p.m. on E!.

