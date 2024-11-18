soccer

Soccer players Sam Kerr and Kristie Mewis say they are expecting a baby

Kerr and Mewis announced the news on their respective Instagram accounts with pictures of the couple

Chelsea striker Sam Kerr and U.S. midfielder Kristie Mewis are expecting a baby.

Kerr, the Australia captain, and Mewis announced the news on their respective Instagram accounts with pictures of the couple — including one of them holding up an image of the echography — and a post which read: “Mewis-Kerr baby coming 2025!”

Kerr, who this year signed a two-year contract extension with Chelsea, keeping her at the London club to 2026, is one of the biggest stars in the game.

She has won five consecutive Women’s Super Leagues, three FA Cups and two League Cups. She is currently sidelined by a serious knee injury.

Mewis, who plays for West Ham, is pregnant. She has 53 appearances for the United States women's national team.

“A huge congratulations to Kristie and her partner Sam, who have announced they are expecting their first child,” West Ham said on Instagram.

