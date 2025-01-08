Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag's house burns down in Palisades fire

Originally appeared on E! Online

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag have lost their home.

The "Hills" alums were able to safely evacuate their Pacific Palisades neighborhood in Los Angeles on Tuesday amid the threat of a growing wildfire in the area, but their home did not survive the blaze, according to the family.

"I'm watching our house burn down on the security cameras," Spencer shared in a Snapchat video on Jan. 7, before sharing footage of their deck and children's room on fire.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

His sister, Stephanie Pratt, later confirmed the destruction.

"I am beyond heartbroken for my brother, Heidi & the kids," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "And to all of our friends and neighbors who have lost their houses today."

"Just spoke to my dad - he tried to save my brother's house but the wind is so strong there was nothing he could do," Stephanie continued. "My parents evacuated safely and are watching the fire rage towards their house on security cameras."

READ Why Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag Say 6-Year-Old Son Gunner Is Ready for His YouTube Career

Earlier in the day, at least 30,000 southern California residents were mandated to evacuate their homes and flee to safety by city and state officials due to the fire, which was being spurred by what officials called “life-threatening winds.” Specifically, the Los Angeles areas of Topanga, Malibu and Pacific Palisades — where many Hollywood A-listers reside — were under threat as the affected area grew to nearly 3,000 acres.

"We are such a tight community," Stephanie added. "I'm at a loss for words knowing so many friends have lost their homes today and so quickly."

As the fire continued to spread, Spencer — who shares sons Gunner, 7, and Ryker, 2, with Montag, whom he married in 2008 — shared a video to his Instagram Story that featured the massive plumes of smoke rising from the Santa Monica Mountains, as well as an airplane that doused the mountainside with water in an effort to prevent further spreading of the wildfire.

In photos obtained by TMZ, Spencer stood outside the couple’s home and, while appearing visibly distressed, took pictures of the brush fire in the distance.

Many area residents that were attempting to flee had difficulty on their escape route due to congested traffic and vehicles that were abandoned due to the chaos, including "Schitt’s Creek" star Eugene Levy.

“The smoke looked pretty black and intense over Temescal Canyon,” the 78-year-old told The Los Angeles Times in a Jan. 7 interview. “I couldn’t see any flames but the smoke was very dark.”

Another local resident, Ellen Delosh-Bacher, left her car behind after law enforcement began encouraging drivers to escape the congestion, telling the outlet, “Cops began running down the road telling anyone stuck in traffic, ‘Run for your lives.’”

While other structures, including the Palisades Theatre, caught fire during the blaze, the Getty Museum — which is located near the Brentwood area of Los Angeles, east of the Pacific Palisades — was grateful to clarify its building was safe.

"At the Getty Villa, some trees & vegetation on site have burned," the museum shared on X (formerly Twitter), "but no structures are on fire, and staff and the collection remain safe."