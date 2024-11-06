‘Stranger Things' season 5 teaser hints at a character's disappearance

Originally appeared on E! Online

Things are only getting Stranger.

The final season of "Stranger Things" will release in 2025, and a teaser from the Netflix series has revealed new details about what is in store.

In the Nov. 6 teaser trailer, all eight episode titles for the upcoming season are revealed, including one that hints at the disappearance of a character. Indeed, episode two will be titled “The Vanishing of —,” but the character in question’s name is blurred out.

As for who the mystery person could be? The series includes a strong ensemble cast including the signature group of “kids,” — who have now, evidently, all grown up after eight years on the series — including Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Finn Wolfhard as Mike, Noah Schnapp as Will, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin, as well as Sadie Sink as Max, who joined the series in season two.

Given that Will, Max and Eleven have already fought their battles with creatures from the Upside Down, it’s possible that the blurred-out character could be one of the remaining three characters from the show’s center group to disappear.

After all, it would make sense that writers would want to keep that detail under wraps — plus, the series premiere of the show was, indeed, called “The Vanishing of Will Byers.”

However, "Stranger Things" also includes important fringe characters like Joe Keery’s Steve, Maya Hawke’s Robin, Winona Ryder’s Joyce, David Harbour’s Hopper, as well as Natalia Dyer’s Nancy and Charlie Heaton’s Jonathan — who could also be the name behind the blur.

Of course, other minor characters like Shannon Purser’s Barb in season one or Dacre Montgomery’s Billy in season two have also proven to be major players in the show before their inevitable demise.

It’s worth noting that Nell Fisher was recently recast as Mike and Nancy’s younger sister Holly, so she — or other new cast members Jake Connelly and Alex Breaux — could also end up playing a big role in the upcoming season by disappearing. Whomever it could be, fans will have to wait until the episode drops on Netflix to know the character’s identity for sure.

Meanwhile, other titles for the upcoming series include “The Crawl,” “The Turnbow Trap,” “Sorcerer,” “Shock Jock,” “Escape from Camazotz,” “The Bridge,” and “The Rightside Up."

And while the latest tease is sure to get fans excited for another trip to the Upside Down next year, it isn’t the only thing to know about the upcoming season. Indeed, Winona recently teased that the cast is still wrapping up filming on the beloved series — and what fans can expect.

“We're still filming,” Ryder told E! News in an exclusive August interview. “It’s still happening till the end of the year. It’s going to be bittersweet.”

Beyond the series being slated for a 2025 release, no official drop date has been set.