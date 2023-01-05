"Stranger Things" star Noah Schnapp didn't need to know the odds.

In a video posted to TikTok, Schnapp revealed to his fans and followers that like his character Will Meyers, he is gay.

The 18-year-old wrote in the video that his friends and family already knew when they told them, revealing to himself that coming out was not as big of a deal as he feared it might be.

"When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was 'we know,'" Schnapp wrote as he lip-synced the quote, "You know what it never was, that serious. It was never that serious. Quite frankly, will never be that serious."

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

In the latest season of "Stranger Things," Schnapp's character alludes to the fact that he is gay and has feelings for another character Mike. Schnapp later confirmed his character's sexuality in an interview with Variety.

"I guess I am more similar to Will than I thought," Schnapp wrote in the TikTok video's caption.

"Stranger Things" has released four seasons on Netflix, and has become one of the most popular series on the platform. First premiering in 2016, the series has followed a group of children, including Schnapp, as they encounter paranormal activity.

The series' run has allowed fans to see the show's stars grow up in front of them, and this experience has not been lost on the actors as well, who see the show's impact on their lives.

"It's definitely impacted our lives so much," Schnapp's co-star Millie Bobby Brown said in an interview with Access Hollywood. "We have graduated together on the show, and we have met each other, and we have been friends for over seven years."

"And, its been an experience of a lifetime," Brown continued. "There's been lots of personal growth, professional growth. Professional skills that we have adapted with the amazing people we have worked with, along the way. And, those are things that you'll never forget."

Millie Bobby Brown is opening up about her relationship. The “Stranger Things” actress poke out in a new interview with Wired, where she revealed how she and her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi met.