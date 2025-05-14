Looking to catch a live show this summer without breaking the bank? Live Nation is rolling out a new deal that might hit the right note.

The concert promoter announced its 2025 “Ticket to Summer” promotion, offering $30 tickets to select concerts nationwide. The price includes fees but taxes are extra.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The concert lineup spans an impressive range of genres and styles — from hardcore rock acts like Pantera to pop punk megastar Avril Lavigne and more family-friendly performances like Kidz Bop Live.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on May 21 at 10 a.m. EST at on Live Nation's website. Early access tickets are available on May 20 at 10 a.m. EST to T-Mobile customers and members of Rakuten, the Japanese e-commerce giant.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

To get the deal, fans can visit the Ticket to Summer page, choose a participating show, and select the ticket option labeled “$30 Ticket to Summer.” Additional shows may be added throughout the summer.

This isn’t the first time Live Nation has tried to make concerts more affordable. The company’s annual “Concert Week” event has become known for offering $25 tickets to thousands of shows.

Artists participating in the 2025 Ticket to Summer promotion:

$uicideboy$

Avril Lavigne

Barenaked Ladies

Big Time Rush

Billy Idol

The Black Keys

Cody Jinks

Coheed and Cambria

Counting Crows

Cyndi Lauper

Dierks Bentley

Dispatch

The Doobie Brothers

The Driver Era

Goo Goo Dolls

Halsey

Hardy

Hauser

James Taylor

Keith Urban

Kesha

Kidz Bop Kids

Leon Bridges

Little Big Town

+LIVE+ & Collective Soul

Luke Bryan

Nelly

The Offspring

Pantera

Papa Roach & Rise Against

Peach Pit & Briston Maroney

Pierce the Veil

Rod Stewart

Simple Minds

Slightly Stoopid

Styx & Kevin Cronin Band

Summer of Loud

Tedeschi Trucks Band

Thomas Rhett

Toto + Christopher Cross + Men at Work

Volbeat

"Weird Al" Yankovic

Willie Nelson

However, as Live Nation offers these deals, it continues to face scrutiny. Last year, the U.S. Department of Justice filed an antitrust lawsuit against Live Nation and Ticketmaster, its subsidiary, accusing it of violating antitrust laws by using its dominance in ticketing and live events to stifle competition.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday that the Department of Justice had filed an antitrust lawsuit against Ticketmaster and its parent company Live Nation Entertainment for running an illegal monopoly over live events and driving up prices for fans.

Specifically, the lawsuit alleges that Ticketmaster engaged in anti-competitive practices, including forcing venues and event organizers to use its platform exclusively, which limits consumer choice.