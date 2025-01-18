Taylor Swift arrives at Arrowhead Stadium for Chiefs-Texans playoff game

Playoff Taylor has arrived.

Taylor Swift returned to Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce for the Kansas City Chiefs' matchup against the Houston Texans in the divisional round of the NFL postseason.

Swift attended eight of the Chiefs' nine home games during the regular season, with Kansas City winning each game she was in the building for. She missed the Dec. 8 game against the Los Angeles Chargers because it fell on the same day as the final concert of her "Eras Tour" in Vancouver.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Swift, who did not go to any of the Chiefs' road games this season, was last in attendance at Arrowhead Stadium on Dec. 21, which was also against the Texans.

She arrived at Saturday's game, sans Chiefs gear or team colors, with her parents and brother.

For Swift's postseason debut last season at Arrowhead Stadium, she wore a custom Kelce jacket during what was the fourth coldest game in NFL history with a temperature of minus-four degrees at kickoff at Arrowhead Stadium.

Swift was in attendance for 13 Kansas City Chiefs games last season. The Chiefs went 10-3 with the 14-time Grammy winner in the stadium, capped with a Super Bowl victory.

Swift is looking to make a return trip to the big game, while Kelce and the Chiefs are attempting to become the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowls.

"The Swift Effect" examines how superstar singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has built her brand into an economic engine that has redefined the music business, generated billions of dollars in revenue, and influenced a range of fields.