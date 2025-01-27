Celebrity Couples

Taylor Swift celebrates on field with Travis Kelce after Chiefs win AFC title

Swift was in attendance for the game and celebrated on the field after the win.

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

Taylor Swift is headed to her second straight Super Bowl.

The star artist was in attendance Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game.

After the Chiefs won 32-29, Swift celebrated on the field with her boyfriend Travis Kelce. The two shared hugs and a kiss as red and yellow confetti rained down.

Swift attended Kansas City's divisional round home win over the Houston Texans as well, being joined by WNBA star Caitlin Clark in her suite.

She also made her way to Arrowhead Stadium for eight of the team's nine home games, only missing the Los Angeles Chargers' match due to a conflict with her touring schedule. Kansas City won each home game she attended in person.

Last year when she first started her relationship with the star tight end, Kansas City went 10-3 in the 13 games she spectated live. That included the Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers, which she also came down to the field to celebrate.

Swift will be hoping to run it back in New Orleans, this time as the Chiefs take on Saquon Barkley and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Barkley was not an Eagle two years ago when the Chiefs beat Philly 38-35 in the Super Bowl, nor was Swift with Kelce at the time. But with Barkley enjoying a career debut year with Philadelphia, only time will tell if he was trouble when he walked into Caesars Superdome.

The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

This article tagged under:

Celebrity CouplesNFLTaylor SwiftKansas City Chiefs
