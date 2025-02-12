Taylor Swift hands out money to Grammys employees in backstage video

Originally appeared on E! Online

Taylor Swift made sure everyone had an enchanted evening at the 2025 Grammys.

The “Anti-Hero” artist has once again proved she’s anything but in a clip backstage at Feb. 2 award show.

In the video shared to X, Swift — clad in a silver mini-dress and black combat boots, her hair in a signature ponytail — can be seen on her way out of what appears to be Crypto.com Arena before she looks over her shoulder and doubles back to staff standing off to the side of the hallway.

She hands each of the four staff members what are presumably cash tips, telling them, “We appreciate you so much,” before catching up with the rest of her group.

The clip — which has been viewed almost 2 million times — has generated a largely positive reaction, with the account that posted the clip writing, “She is an angel!”

In a follow post, the account called out Swift’s pattern of giving back, noting, “This isn’t brand new information by the way she does this at every stadium! and every event! i love her,” while another user added, “She always does this, and we love her for being true to herself with or without the cameras.”

And indeed, this is not the first time the 34-year-old — who left the Grammys empty-handed this year despite her six nominations — has chosen to give back.

Throughout her history-making Eras Tour, which also officially launched her into billionaire status, Swift gave out a number of generous bonuses to her staff and crew.

In the summer of 2023, the Grammy winner handed out $55 million in bonuses to Eras Tour staff, including $100,000 each to the truck drivers driving the equipment from city to city.

"She's giving a sum of money that is life-changing for these people," concert transportation company owner Mike Scherkenbach told Rolling Stone at the time. "A lot of these drivers are not homeowners, and a lump sum like this gives you the ability to put a down payment on a home. That's what makes me really happy. That generosity is a game changer for these people."

He added that Swift's generosity in giving a bonus was not only unprecedented, but that the sums — which were accompanied by hand-written notes from the pop star — were more than 10 times the normal amount.

"There are a lot of very wealthy people who choose not to share a dime of it," he explained. "We work with all kinds of wealthy people, but this is not the norm."

In total, throughout her almost two-year long tour, Swift gave out a total of $197 million in bonuses to those working behind the scenes as well as on the Eras Tour stage. Among the many roles that brought the tour to life were caterers, merch teams, production staff of all levels, carpenters, her dancers and band, security, choreographers, the hair, make-up and wardrobe teams, physical therapists and her video team.

After all, as Swift herself noted, a show that touched as many fans as it did required many hands.

"We have toured the entire world with this tour, we have had so many adventures," she said to the sold-out crowd of her final concert in Vancouver Dec. 8. "It has been the most exciting, powerful, electrifying, intense, most challenging thing I’ve ever done in my entire life."

"We’ve got to perform for over 10 million people,” she continued, “and tonight we get to play one last show for you here tonight."

