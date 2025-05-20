Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift's ‘Reputation (Taylor's Version)' teaser in ‘Handmaid's Tale'

Taylor Swift gave another hint that "Reputation (Taylor’s Version)" is on the horizon with a rerecorded version of “Look What You Made Me Do” appearing in the latest episode of "The Handmaid’s Tale."  

By Olivia Evans | E! Online

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Originally appeared on E! Online

The old Taylor Swift really can’t come to the phone right now.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Case in point: a rerecorded version of Reputation’s lead single “Look What You Made Me Do” just premiered during the latest episode of "The Handmaid’s Tale," proving that Taylor’s Version of her sixth studio album is on the horizon.

In the clip from the latest episode of the Hulu series, which premiered May 19, the new version plays as a group of women, led by Elisabeth Moss’ June Osbourne, narrowly avoid truck bombs as they stage their uprising. The show’s star and executive producer said it was an “honor” to get to use one of Swift’s unreleased songs during such a pivotal point of the series.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

“I’ve been wanting to use a Taylor song for many years on the show and we finally found the perfect spot for a track from her,” Moss told Billboard May 20, “and I’m so glad we waited because there could not be a more perfect song for a more perfect moment.”

READ Taylor Swift Makes Rare Social Media Return for Natalia Bryant

The Taylor’s Version of “Look What You Made Me Do” perfectly recreates the original synths and sample of Right Said Fred’s “I’m Too Sexy,” but also includes her updated vocals, providing more emphasis on the “do” in “look what you made me do,” as well as other slight tonal changes.

Entertainment News

Celebrity News 2 hours ago

George Wendt, who played a beloved barfly on ‘Cheers,' dies at 76

Music & Musicians 3 hours ago

Long-lost bust of legendary Doors frontman Jim Morrison found by chance

And while Swift’s fans will be thrilled for the “Karma” singer’s latest Easter egg, she has hinted at "Reputation (Taylor’s Version)" plenty of times over the last few years, including providing a snippet of “Delicate (Taylor’s Version)” for the second season of "The Summer I Turned Pretty."

Swift, for her part, never commented on loaning her unreleased track for the 2023 television episode, but "The Summer I Turned Pretty" author and showrunner Jenny Han has previously gushed over the Eras Tour performer allowing her to borrow her songs for the romance series.

“She really — I felt like she is someone who bets on women,” Han said on an episode of the Open Book podcast in January. “And I felt like she bet on me. And I can't say enough how thankful I am that she let us use her music. And I think she knows, too, her fans would like the show.”

When it comes to teasing her music, everyone certainly likes Swift’s little games.

PHOTOSTaylor Swift, 2019 American Music Awards

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

Taylor Swift
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us