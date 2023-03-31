Celebrity News

The One Where David Schwimmer Gets a Paul Hollywood Handshake on ‘British Bake Off'

The "Friends" star is a contestant in "The Great British Bake Off's" annual Stand Up to Cancer special.

David Schwimmer might have just received one of the biggest honors of his career: the much coveted Paul Hollywood handshake.

The "Friends" star is a contestant in "The Great British Bake Off's" annual Stand Up to Cancer special.

In a recent episode, Schwimmer made a savory vegetable and tofu curry pot pie for the signature challenge.

When it came time for the judges to taste his creation, Hollywood noted that he's "not a massive fan of tofu." But after taking a bite, he appeared less critical of the ingredient.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

"That, my friend," Hollywood said before extending his hand to Schwimmer, who appeared shocked in disbelief.

@britishbakeoff

There's something in our eye 🥹 #GBBO

♬ original sound - The Great British Bake Off

“Honestly, I’ve never had tofu I’ve enjoyed before,” he continued. "That is a fantastic pie.”

Entertainment News

TikTok 4 hours ago

TikTok Changed Their Lives. Now, These Creators Are Considering How a Ban Would Impact Them

Gwyneth Paltrow 17 hours ago

Here's What Gwyneth Paltrow Said to Man Who Sued Her After Ski Crash Verdict Was Revealed

An emotional Schwimmer responds, “What? You’ve made my year. Thanks so much. I’m really ‘chuffed’ as you guys say.”

In his confessional interview afterwards, Schwimmer acknowledged how special a Hollywood handshake is, adding "I can't wait to tell my daughter."

The special "Bake Off" episodes are not airing in the U.S. Among the celebrities participants in this year's show are UK Olympic diver Tom Daley, "Bridget Jones" actress Jessica Hynes and former Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson.

Schwimmer explained in an earlier episode that he wanted to participate in the charity show because his grandmother and his ex-wife's mother died of cancer.

This article tagged under:

Celebrity News
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us