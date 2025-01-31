The Weeknd has a new album and a new tour to go with it.
On Friday, The Weeknd released "Hurry Up Tomorrow" as the final part of a trilogy of albums. The recording superstar also announce a new stadium tour, "After Hours Til Dawn."
The Weeknd concert presale details
Fans can sign up for presale access for The Weeknd's upcoming tour through Feb. 4 at 9 a.m. Eastern.
The presale will run from Feb. 5 at 10 a.m. until Feb. 6 at 9 a.m.
Cash App Visa card customers will have an exclusive presale starting Feb. 6 at 10 a.m.
The Weeknd onsale date
General on-sale tickets for The Weekend's 2025 North American stadium tour will begin Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. at the official tour site.
The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn tour dates 2025
- May 9 - Phoenix, AZ - State Farm Stadium
- May 24 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field
- May 30 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field Stadium
- June 05 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
- June 10 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium
- Sat Jun 14 – Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium
- June 21 – Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High
- June 25 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium
- June 26 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium
- July 05 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium
- July 08 – Santa Clara, CA – Levi's Stadium
- July 12 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field
- July 15 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place
- July 19 – Edmonton, AB – Commonwealth Stadium
- July 24 – Montréal, QC – Parc Jean Drapeau
- July 27 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
- July 28 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
- July 30 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field
- Aug. 02 – Landover, MD – Northwest Stadium
- Aug. 12 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium
- Aug. 15 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium
- Aug. 21 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- Aug. 24 – Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium
- Aug. 27 – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium
- Aug. 30 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium
- Sept. 03 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome