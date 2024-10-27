New York City

Surprise! Timothée Chalamet crashes look-alike contest in NYC

By NBC New York Staff

Timothée Chalamet crashes New York City look-alike contest.
@itweetabttv

Curly-haired doppelgängers were no match for the real deal when the actor himself, Timothée Chalamet, surprised hordes of fans at a Washington Square Park look-alike contest.

Hundreds of people had packed the park by 1 p.m. Sunday when the unofficial contest was scheduled to take place. The winner was promised a $50 cash reward.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Chalamet look-alikes were seeing milling about the crowd, some inspired by the actor's on-screen roles. A Willy Wonka and Bob Dylan were spotted among the crowd.

Contestants gather for the Timothee Chalamet lookalike contest in Washington Square Park, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)
AP
Contestants gather for the Timothee Chalamet lookalike contest in Washington Square Park, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)
Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.
A giant cheque for the prize money is held aloft at the Timothee Chalamet lookalike contest near Washington Square Park, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)
AP
A giant cheque for the prize money is held aloft at the Timothee Chalamet lookalike contest near Washington Square Park, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)

There was plenty of commotion between the eager crowd hoping to catch the various Timmy look-alikes and the NYPD, who had officers attempting to manage the growing group of onlookers. Police tried to disperse the sizeable crowd for gathering without a permit.

A police spokesperson said four people were detained for disorderly conduct.

Entertainment News

Celebrity News 8 mins ago

Jennifer Garner documents reality of being a mom in a haunted house: ‘Take my son!'

Celebrity News 8 hours ago

Adele and Céline Dion have a tearful reunion during Las Vegas show

Amid the chaos and confusion of the event, Chalamet appeared in the middle of the crowd, surprising a possible look-alike posing for some photos.

Once the dust settled, the contest's organizer appeared to crown the winner adorned in the purple Wonka cape.

Initially, the event was treated with skepticism. However, The Gothamist confirmed the hosts and event are real. One of the hosts declined a formal interview with the outlet, saying they "didn’t want to 'ruin the illusion' of the event."

The "Wonka" star is producing and starring in "Marty Supreme," a biopic of table tennis champion Marty Reisman, along with Gwyneth Paltrow and rapper Tyler, the Creator. 

This article tagged under:

New York City
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us