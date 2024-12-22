Saturday Night Live

Tom Hanks and more stars join ‘SNL' to welcome Martin Short to 5-timers club

Martin Short officially hosted the show for the fifth time Saturday night.

By NBC Staff

Tom Hanks and Martin Short
NBC

All Martin Short wants for Christmas is an "SNL" five-timers club jacket.

The "Only Murders in the Building" star received his coveted jacket – given to those who have hosted "Saturday Night Live" at least five times – with Tom Hanks, who started the club in 1990, along with fellow club members Tina Fey, Paul Rudd, Melissa McCarthy, John Mulaney, Scarlett Johansson, Kristen Wiig, Emma Stone and Alec Baldwin.

>📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Members of the club informed Short that they can be truthful among club members, with Rudd confessing "Ant-Man's powers aren't good."

"It's me flying those drones," Fey admitted jokingly, referring to the mysterious drones flying over New Jersey.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

But it was "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon who officially gave Short his jacket, with Fallon saying it was an honor to give Short his jacket in his size: "a women's small."

"From the bottom of my heart, I just want to say I love most of you so much," the "Father of the Bride" star said.

Watch the full cold open below:

Entertainment News

Saturday Night Live

Who is hosting ‘Saturday Night Live' tonight? About the December 21 episode

Celebrity News

Justin Baldoni responds to Blake Lively's sexual harassment complaint

This article tagged under:

Saturday Night Live
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us