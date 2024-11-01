Music & Musicians

Kelce brothers collab with Boyz II Men for new song on Philly Special Christmas album

The first song off the third Philly Special Christmas album is out now.

By Max Molski

Halloween is in the rearview and the calendar has flipped to November, so that means one thing: It's Christmas Time.

Well, at least according to Travis Kelce, Jason Kelce and ... Boys II Men?

Yes, Taylor Swift's boyfriend and his brother got in the studio with the famed R&B group for a Christmas song.

The track, titled "It's Christmas Time (In Cleveland Heights)," was officially released Friday morning and is the first song off the Philly Specials' 2024 holiday album.

Jason Kelce helped start the Philly Special Christmas tradition two years ago while still playing with the Philadelphia Eagles. He got his fellow offensive linemen together in 2022 for "A Philly Special Christmas" and followed that up with "A Philly Special Christmas Special" last year.

The former Eagles center started off this year's holiday season with a bang by bringing in his fellow "New Heights" co-host and the Philly R&B group together. Jason Kelce also teased a collaboration with Stevie Nicks for the album.

"It's Christmas Time (In Cleveland Heights)" is Travis Kelce's second collaboration with the Philly Specials. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end got behind the mic last year for "Fairytale of Philadelphia."

Vinyls of the Philly Specials' next Christmas album "A Philly Special Christmas Party," are available for preorder starting Friday at $75 and will come out on Nov. 22. All profits will be donated to Philadelphia area charities.

The album is listed as the "third and final record in the Philly Special Christmas trilogy."

Music & Musicians
