Travis Kelce reacts to Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld's engagement

Originally appeared on E! Online

Travis Kelce is cheering on fellow NFL star Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld over their perfect play.

After the Buffalo Bills quarterback and "True Grit" actress announced their engagement Nov. 29, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end commented on their joint Instagram post, "Congratulations!!!"

And then a few fans took the opportunity to float an idea for Kelce, responding to his comment by saying he is "next."

The athlete has not reacted to their remarks, which come more than a year after he began dating Taylor Swift., who has hung out with Steinfeld in the past.

In their Instagram post, the engaged couple shared a glimpse of Allen's proposal, which took place by the water. The football player, 28, is seen down on one knee in the grass in front of an arch of pink flowers and beside a display of candles, with Steinfeld, 27, leaning in to kiss him. The pair captioned the photo with infinity emojis on either side of their engagement date — Nov. 22.

Allen and Steinfeld first sparked romance rumors with a May 2023 dinner date in NYC.

Following dates and other PDA-filled trips, the athlete and "Pitch Perfect 2" star hard-launched their relationship this past July when he shared several photos of the two together on social media, including a shot of the two posing lovingly in front of the Eiffel Tower at night.

The following month, one of Allen's teammates commented on the fellow NFL player's relationship with the Oscar nominee.

"I think everybody’s kind of known about it," Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid said on the "Up & Adams" show in August. "Hailee's awesome."

This past Halloween, the couple hosted a circus-themed party at Allen's home in Buffalo, dressing up as ringleaders and celebrating with his teammates and their partners.