Travis Kelce says he's ‘not on the same page' as teammate Patrick Mahomes this season

Travis Kelce wants to do more dancing in the end zone.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end — who has scored only two touchdowns so far this season, compared to his five and 12 at this point in the 2023 and 2022 seasons, respectively — recently shared his frustrations with his inability to connect with quarterback Patrick Mahomes on the field.

“Right now, for whatever reason this year, I just can’t find my way in the end zone,” Travis said on the Dec. 4 episode of his and Jason Kelce’s "New Heights" podcast. “I’m just not on the same page as Pat. It can get frustrating. It can get f----- frustrating. That’s for damn sure.”

The 35-year-old — whose girlfriend of more than a year Taylor Swift often cheers him on at Arrowhead Stadium alongside his mom Donna Kelce — also harped on the area of the field where he has a big reputation.

“Where I take a lot of pride is once we get in that red zone, man,” Travis, whose team is currently top of the AFC West with an 11-1 record, continued. “I get a little hungrier.”

But Jason — who shares daughters Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 3, Bennett, 21 months, and a fourth on the way with wife Kylie Kelce — was quick to remind his brother to not be so quick with a penalty flag on his performance.

“I know you hold yourself to a really high standard,” the elder Kelce brother said. “I think you’re being a little hard on yourself.”

Despite Mahomes — who shares daughter Sterling, 3, son Bronze, 2, and has a third baby on the way with wife Brittany Mahomes — and Travis’ lack of connection this season, the tight end is still quick to defend his teammate. Indeed, he previously squashed any potential rumors of a rift.

“Get outta here, I’m not trying to hear this man,” Travis told Mahomes, 37, during an October episode of "New Heights" where Jason accused Mahomes of taking advantage of his role as quarterback to get more yards on a play. “Some quarterbacks definitely take advantage of that. I think Pat has been pretty solid with if he’s getting out of bounds, he’s doing it because he can’t get any more yards with his legs.”

“He’s not gonna try and trick a guy with going out of bounds and then do it,” he continued. “I just don’t see Pat doing it.”