Trevor Noah Makes Quick Joke About ‘The Slap' in Grammys 2022 Opening Monologue

Host Trevor Noah has opened a Grammy Awards show that he says will be part party, part concert, with some trophies handed out in between.

The comedian and “Daily Show” host delivered his opening monologue between performances by Silk Sonic and Olivia Rodrigo at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

He walked among tables set up near the stage instead of theater seats.

“Look at this room, this is a party, everyone’s hanging out we’ve got the tables, we’re doing shots. Last year we were doing shots like Moderna and Pfizer,” Noah said.

He added, “We’re going to be dancing, we’re going to be singing, we’re going to be keeping people’s names out of our mouths.”

The crowd laughed at the reference to Will Smith shouting to Chris Rock to keep wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s name out of his mouth after slapping Rock on the Oscars stage a week earlier.

It was Noah’s second-straight year hosting the show, but the first with a typical, arena-sized Grammy crowd.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, last year’s awards were held in an outdoor pavilion in Los Angeles with only a small audience of nominees and guests.

