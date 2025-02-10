Super Bowl

Trump mocks ‘booed' Taylor Swift in Truth Social post after Super Bowl

Taylor Swift, who is originally from Pennsylvania, was at the game to support Kansas City Chiefs star, boyfriend Travis Kelce

By NBC New York Staff and Mike Gavin

President Donald Trump took delight in the Philadelphia Eagles' crowd booing Taylor Swift when the popstar appeared on the jumbotron during Sunday's Super Bowl.

Some of the crowd at the Super Bowl in New Orleans didn't give the 14-time Grammy winner a very warm welcome. Swift was booed when she was shown on the video board at Caesars Superdome during the first quarter of the game.

Trump, meanwhile, was met with applause when he was featured on the screen during the national anthem. After the game, he was quick to point out the varied welcomes.

"The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!" Trump posted on Truth Social.

Swift, who is originally from Pennsylvania, publicly endorsed Trump's rival, Kamala Harris, for president last year. To that, Trump responded on Truth Social, "I hate Taylor Swift."

She also, of course, was at the game to support boyfriend Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs.

This article tagged under:

Super BowlDonald Trump
