WATCH: Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2020

The Macy's Thanksgiving Parade will air nationwide as a television-only event with no audience on NBC and Telemundo on Thursday, Nov. 26 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in all time zones. Hosted by Mario Lopez, it is also streaming live on YouTube below.

To safely bring the spectacle to millions nationwide during this unprecedented time, the annual production has been reimagined as a television-only event with no audience. Although there is no 2.5-mile parade route in Manhattan to avoid gathering large crowds, the show goes on with theatrical performances, balloons, floats and marching bands. Augmented reality technology and audience images are utilized in the livestream.

No crowds, no problem. The annual Thanksgiving Day Parade down the streets of New York City will still happen this year, complete with the giant floats, celebrity appearances and balloons that have accompanied families on Thanksgiving Day year after year. Parade organizers say there will be some changes to enforce social distancing.

In lieu of high school marching bands traveling in from across the country, the parade will lean on a handful of local marching bands as well as performers from other parades that have been casualties of the pandemic, like the St. Patrick's Day Parade, the West Indian Day Parade, the Puerto Rican Day Parade, the Pride Parade and the Mermaid Parade, according to Susan Tercero, the executive producer of the parade.

Just one day before she kicks off the holidays by performing her new Christmas song at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Jordin Sparks chatted with LX News about the event she described as a childhood dream come true. The "No Air" singer will debut a song from her new Christmas album "Cider & Hennessy" dropping this week.