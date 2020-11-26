Thanksgiving Day Parade

WATCH: Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2020

The annual show of pageantry goes on with a new twist this year due to COVID-19

The Macy's Thanksgiving Parade will air nationwide as a television-only event with no audience on NBC and Telemundo on Thursday, Nov. 26 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in all time zones. Hosted by Mario Lopez, it is also streaming live on YouTube below.

To safely bring the spectacle to millions nationwide during this unprecedented time, the annual production has been reimagined as a television-only event with no audience. Although there is no 2.5-mile parade route in Manhattan to avoid gathering large crowds, the show goes on with theatrical performances, balloons, floats and marching bands. Augmented reality technology and audience images are utilized in the livestream.

Read everything you need to know about the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2020 here.

Entertainment News

Saved by the Bell 6 hours ago

How ‘Saved by the Bell' Star Josie Totah Is Redefining the High School Mean Girl

Grammys 10 hours ago

Drake Says Grammys ‘May No Longer Matter' Amid The Weeknd Drama

No crowds, no problem. The annual Thanksgiving Day Parade down the streets of New York City will still happen this year, complete with the giant floats, celebrity appearances and balloons that have accompanied families on Thanksgiving Day year after year. Parade organizers say there will be some changes to enforce social distancing.

In lieu of high school marching bands traveling in from across the country, the parade will lean on a handful of local marching bands as well as performers from other parades that have been casualties of the pandemic, like the St. Patrick's Day Parade, the West Indian Day Parade, the Puerto Rican Day Parade, the Pride Parade and the Mermaid Parade, according to Susan Tercero, the executive producer of the parade.

Just one day before she kicks off the holidays by performing her new Christmas song at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Jordin Sparks chatted with LX News about the event she described as a childhood dream come true. The "No Air" singer will debut a song from her new Christmas album "Cider & Hennessy" dropping this week.

This article tagged under:

Thanksgiving Day ParadeHolidaysMacys
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us