Philly born rapper, actor and Hollywood icon, Will Smith has never been shy about his roots in the city's Wynnefield and Overbrook neighborhoods.

From the opening lines of his theme song from "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' -- the show that made him a star -- Smith has always worn his Philadelphia upbringing on his sleeve and has carried his love for the city with him throughout his career.

And, now, at least one Philly will display the mark that Smith has left on the city as it will soon bear his name.

On Wednesday, city officials gathered along the 2000 block of North 59th Street in Philadelphia's Overbrook section, to dedicate the street there in honor of the rapper, actor and icon, Will Smith.

In talking about the renaming effort during the morning, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker said that Smith carries his love for the city everywhere he goes.

"With all of his accomplishments and success, wherever you see him in the world, he is unapologetic about letting you know that 'I'm Will Smith, in West Philadelphia born and raised," she said.

Smith, himself, seemed to enjoy the day, taking time to hug and get photos with old friends and fans as he smiled throughout the event.

"This is amazing," said a smiling Smith when he stepped to the podium.

He also donned a jacket and hat emblazoned with the name of his alma mater, Overbrook High School.

In taking a time to address the audience, he remembered walking the streets of Philadelphia in his youth.

"I walked across this bridge for my whole high school career in snow and rain,' he recalled.

And, in talking about the renaming effort, Smith said that ahead of the day, he found himself wondering "what is the Will Smith Way?" and, in the end, he said the answer laid in his parents and grandmother and the impact they had on his life.

"The Will Smith Way is encompassed in the lessons I got from my father, my mother and my grandmother," he said.

Smith said that his father taught him you need to be disciplined, suffer and work for your dreams.

"Nobody gets an easy ride and that's one of the things these streets of Philadelphia taught me is that there is nothing wrong with a hard day's work," said Smith.

Also, during the day, Smith recalled the origin of his nick name, "the fresh prince," saying he got it from Ms. Brown, his tenth grade teacher, who often called him "prince charming."

"Philly, I love you. I am yours, you are mine," he said.

Smith promised he would return to the city later this year to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Philadelphia's City Council approved a measure to rename the roadway for Smith recently, saying at the time that the city wanted to recognize Smith's accomplishments in the entertainment industry along with his charitable contributions and advocacy for social justice and equality.

Also, Smith has headed back to the studio following his infamous incident at the 2022 Oscars Awards and he's planning to release three albums this year, each representing what he calls "seasons."