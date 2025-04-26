‘Wheel of Fortune' co-host Vanna White gives update on relationship with Pat Sajak

Originally appeared on E! Online

You'll be spinning over this update.

With Vanna White no longer working with Pat Sajak on "Wheel of Fortune" following his exit last season, the longtime host revealed where they stand today.

“I still see him!” White, 68, told TV Insider in an interview published April 24. “We’re friends. We have dinner! Yeah, he’s still in my life.”

“It’s like slipping into something very comfortable,” she explained of their friendship. “I mean that in the best possible way. It’s just comfortable."

In fact, the pair are so close that White confessed it was difficult for her to wrap her mind around his departure.

“It was sad for me in a way because [at the time] I didn’t know what the future held,” she shared. “It was ending an unbelievable era!”

But you don't need to buy a vowel to get her true thoughts on her new co-star Ryan Seacrest.

“Ryan did his homework,” she noted. “He rehearsed and rehearsed and rehearsed. He also said to me, ‘I am not replacing Pat Sajak because no one could—ever. I am just stepping in.’ That made me feel good because, as Ryan said, he’s just stepping in—he’s not trying to prove anything.”

And regardless of who her cohost is, White knows she has a pretty sweet gig.

“We film about 34 days a year,” she admitted on Elvis Duran’s "Morning Show" last month. “That’s it. But [we film] six shows a day. Come on, you could feel bad for me.”

When she was told that means she gets 331 days off work per year, White quipped, “I’ve never looked at it like that.”