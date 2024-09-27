Why Machine Gun Kelly's teen daughter Casie wants nothing to do with Hollywood

Originally appeared on E! Online

Machine Gun Kelly's daughter isn't interested in becoming a mainstream sellout.

The "Lonely Road" singer shared that his 15-year-old Casie Colson Baker — who he shares with ex Emma Cannon — has no plans to follow in her dad's footsteps and become an artist.

"She does not want to be," Machine Gun Kelly exclusively told E! News host Keltie Knight at the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards. "She does not, I can tell you that right now." (Check out all the stars who showed out for the 2024 PCCAs here.)

In fact, the rapper — who is nominated for three awards at the Sept. 26 event hosted by Shania Twain at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry House — shared that Casie has taken to other interests outside of the entertainment industry and prefers sports instead.

"She's playing volleyball at a game right now," he shared. "I'm texting her like, 'Please come home and watch, see me on TV, see if we win.' She's not interested — not in show biz."

And while she doesn't want to follow in her dad's footsteps, Machine Gun Kelly insisted she's very supportive of his career. As he put it, "She loves her dad and she loves what I do."

Of course, the Grammy nominee has other musicians cheering him on as well.

In fact, he's grateful to have formed a new crew in Nashville through his Jelly Roll collaboration, "Lonely Road," which earned nominations for The Crossover Song of 2024 and The Music Video of 2024 at the award ceremony.

"It's like going to a different high school," the 34-year-old explained. "It's like country is a high school. And I just went for a visit one time and I'm like, 'Man, I kind of made a lot of friends here.'"

