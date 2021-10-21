Prop Gun Fired by Alec Baldwin on Movie Set Kills Woman, Injures Man: Police

A prop gun fired by actor and producer Alec Baldwin on a New Mexico movie set killed a woman and injured a man, according to the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Department.

The incident occurred at the Bonanza Creek Ranch movie set Thursday.

"The sheriff’s office confirms that two individuals were shot on the set of Rust. Halyna Hutchins, 42, director of photography and Joel Souza, 48, director, were shot when a prop firearm was discharged by Alec Baldwin," the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Department said in a statement. "This investigation remains open and active. No charges have been filed in regard to this incident."

Production has been halted on the Western movie “Rust,” which is being directed by Souza with Baldwin producing and starring in it.

A spokesperson for Baldwin said there was an accident on the set involving the misfire of a prop gun with blanks.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reported Baldwin was seen Thursday outside the sheriff’s office in tears, but attempts to get comment from him were unsuccessful.

The movie is about a 13-year-old boy who is left to fend for himself and his younger brother following the death of their parents in 1880s Kansas, according to the Internet Movie Database website. The teen goes on the run with his long-estranged grandfather (played by Baldwin) after the boy is sentenced to hang for the accidental killing of a local rancher.

In 1993, Brandon Lee, 28, son of the late martial-arts star Bruce Lee, died after being hit by a .44-caliber slug while filming a death scene for the movie "The Crow.″ The gun was supposed to have fired a blank, but an autopsy turned up a bullet lodged near his spine.

In 1984, actor Jon-Erik Hexum died after shooting himself in the head with a prop gun blank while pretending to play Russian roulette with a .44 Magnum on the set of the television series ″Cover Up.″