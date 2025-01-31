Wynonna Judd makes rare comment about raising 2-year-old granddaughter

Originally appeared on E! Online

Wynonna Judd loves being a grandma who tells her family 'bout the good old days.

In fact, the "Why Not Me" singer prefers to be unplugged whenever she's spending time with her granddaughter Kaliyah, who she's been caring for amid her daughter Grace Kelley's legal troubles.

"I don’t have a computer," Judd shared during her appearance on "TODAY With Jenna & Friends" Thursday. "I don't watch television unless it’s planned 'cause I’m raising my 2½-year-old granddaughter, I listen to her."

Judd added, "So, I don't really do a lot of Instagram."

But the 60-year-old will make one exception, explaining that Kaliyah is a huge fan of Miss Rachel's videos.

"I'm about to lose my mind," Judd joked. And while she applauds the kids YouTuber's work, the Grammy winner continued, "I just can't talk like that. I wish I could be that animated, but I just don’t know how."

Other than that, Judd keeps her screen time to a minimum. As she put it, "We don't do phones at dinner."

"My life on the farm is simple and sweet, which is what we need more of," Judd — who is the daughter of late country star Naomi Judd — noted. "And I do what I have to do to learn how to just live off the road. 'Cause I was on the road at 17, so I never got to learn how to do life outside of show business."

She added, "Food, family and fun is my goal."

Kaliyah was born in March 2022, two weeks before Naomi Judd died by suicide at age 76. Judd's daughter, Grace Kelley, gave birth to the baby girl during a temporary leave of absence from jail, where she was serving time for a parole violation stemming from a 2016 arrest, according to The Daily Beast.

Kelley found herself in hot water with the law again last April, when she was arrested in Alabama on an indecent exposure charge. Later that month, she was taken into police custody for allegedly soliciting prostitution.

Her indecent exposure charge was eventually reduced to public lewdness, with her charge of soliciting prostitution dropped, per court records viewed by AL.com. (Kelley does not have a lawyer on file who E! News could contact to speak on her behalf.)

Despite Kelley's troubled past, Judd has been incredibly proud of her daughter's resilience.

"My daughter is the strongest Judd woman in our 'herstory,'" she said on "The Pursuit! With John Rich" in February 2020. "She's healthier than I was at 23. How she got there — I would not go that way, but I was also sequestered. I was on a bus with my mother. Kind of hard to get in trouble."

